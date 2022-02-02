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COVID [NOT] "vaccine" mRNA kill shot "Safe and Effective" mantra/narrative...Collapsing
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95 views • February 02, 2022
"And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; FOR BY THY [PHARMAKEIA] WERE ALL NATIONS DECEIVED.
And in her was found the blood of prophets, and of saints, and of all that were slain upon the earth." - Rev. 18:23-24
The Greek word "pharmakeia", translated "sorceries" in verse 23 above, can also mean "poisoning".
"Doth not wisdom cry? and understanding put forth her voice?
O ye simple, understand wisdom: and, ye fools, be ye of an understanding heart.
For my mouth shall speak truth; and wickedness is an abomination to my lips.
...whoso findeth me findeth life, and shall obtain favour of the Lord.
...all they that hate me love death." - Prov. 8:1, 5, 7, 34-35
Blessings in Christ
And in her was found the blood of prophets, and of saints, and of all that were slain upon the earth." - Rev. 18:23-24
The Greek word "pharmakeia", translated "sorceries" in verse 23 above, can also mean "poisoning".
"Doth not wisdom cry? and understanding put forth her voice?
O ye simple, understand wisdom: and, ye fools, be ye of an understanding heart.
For my mouth shall speak truth; and wickedness is an abomination to my lips.
...whoso findeth me findeth life, and shall obtain favour of the Lord.
...all they that hate me love death." - Prov. 8:1, 5, 7, 34-35
Blessings in Christ
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