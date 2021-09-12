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DEALING WITH FORGIVENESS
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12 views • September 12, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell talks about the Foundations in Christian Living. The eighth part of this series is about “Dealing with Forgiveness”. Forgiveness is the inner key of healing and sets us free from bitterness and resentment.
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Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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