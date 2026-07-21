‘Operation Israel’ Provides Protective, Medical Equipment to IDF Soldiers - Dr. Adi Vaxman





October 7, 2023, rocked Israel to its core. In the wake of the sudden and shocking attack on the Holy Land by Hamas terrorists, Dr. Adi Vaxman knew she had to get involved. As the founder and president of Operation Israel, she and her team have supplied millions of dollars’ worth of supplies to the Israeli troops fighting in the Middle East. Adi elevates the stories of Jewish survivors dating back to the Holocaust. In addition, she fights to uphold the values of humanity and Jewish history here in the United States through our education system. Her team at Operation Israel is small but very impactful. They focus solely on saving lives and providing key equipment for the IDF. They also share real-time updates from the field on their website and social media pages.









TAKEAWAYS





Adi’s grandfather bravely saved children in Auschwitz





Adi champions fighting against the threats aimed at Israel with knowledge





The terrorist forces coalesced against Israel as a ‘culture of death’





We have to be diligent that our children are raised in an environment that speaks the truth









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Angel Studios: https://www.angel.com/tinag

Operation Israel video: https://bit.ly/4tmZsWh

Liberation of Majdanek: https://bit.ly/3RCF3z2





🔗 CONNECT WITH OPERATION ISRAEL

Website: https://www.operationisrael.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/operationisraelinc

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/operationisrael/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@operationisrael





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Waveguard (get 20% off with code TINA): https://waveguard.com/tina

Equipping The Persecuted: http://equippingthepersecuted.org/





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

https://counterculturemom.com/download-new-app/





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2025 Recap & 2026 Goals: https://bit.ly/2026CCM

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





#counterculturemom #counterculturemomapp #thecounterculturemomshow #tinagriffin #AdiVaxman #NeverForget #HolocaustRemembrance #Auschwitz #JewishHistory #SurvivorStories #WorldWarII #HumanityMatters #StandAgainstHate #StandWithIsrael #NeverAgain #IsraelUnderAttack #IsraelStrong #SupportIsrael #OperationIsrael #SupportTheIDF #Israel #HolocaustSurvivors #JesusSaves #OperationPaperclip #NaziGermany



