‘Operation Israel’ Provides Protective, Medical Equipment to IDF Soldiers - Dr. Adi Vaxman

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October 7, 2023, rocked Israel to its core. In the wake of the sudden and shocking attack on the Holy Land by Hamas terrorists, Dr. Adi Vaxman knew she had to get involved. As the founder and president of Operation Israel, she and her team have supplied millions of dollars’ worth of supplies to the Israeli troops fighting in the Middle East. Adi elevates the stories of Jewish survivors dating back to the Holocaust. In addition, she fights to uphold the values of humanity and Jewish history here in the United States through our education system. Her team at Operation Israel is small but very impactful. They focus solely on saving lives and providing key equipment for the IDF. They also share real-time updates from the field on their website and social media pages.
TAKEAWAYS
Adi’s grandfather bravely saved children in Auschwitz
Adi champions fighting against the threats aimed at Israel with knowledge
The terrorist forces coalesced against Israel as a ‘culture of death’
We have to be diligent that our children are raised in an environment that speaks the truth
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