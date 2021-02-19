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DID YOU CATCH COVID-19 AFTER GETTING THE VACCINE?
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504 views • February 19, 2021
DID YOU CATCH COVID-19 AFTER GETTING THE VACCINE?
More than two months into the vaccine rollout and the Covid vaccine still has not proven to stop infection or transmission of SARS-CoV2, which could explain what mainstream media is calling “breakthrough cases,” a phenomenon where people are testing positive for #Covid19 within a few days or weeks after getting the Covid vaccine.
#BreakthroughCases #VaccineEfficacy #MSM #Pfizer #Moderna #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
More than two months into the vaccine rollout and the Covid vaccine still has not proven to stop infection or transmission of SARS-CoV2, which could explain what mainstream media is calling “breakthrough cases,” a phenomenon where people are testing positive for #Covid19 within a few days or weeks after getting the Covid vaccine.
#BreakthroughCases #VaccineEfficacy #MSM #Pfizer #Moderna #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
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