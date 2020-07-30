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WARNING: This Will Happen If You Take Vaccines (MIRRORED)
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1075 views • July 30, 2020
WARNING: This Will Happen If You Take Vaccines (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Upward Look TV at:-
https://youtu.be/4k7jlVEtqrU
To see more videos subscribe here: https://bit.ly/3dPkLsq
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Dr Suzanne Humphries, a practicing nephrologist (kidney physician) says the vaccine industry isn't giving people both sides of the story, and citizens need to get informed before subjecting themselves and their children to vaccines that can potentially cause serious harm or even death.
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Music: Honor - Epic Sad Emotional Cinematic Background Music by Whitesand
Subscribe to his Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe96JG5gdgSRtmqStx0isXA
Mirrored from You Tube channel Upward Look TV at:-
https://youtu.be/4k7jlVEtqrU
To see more videos subscribe here: https://bit.ly/3dPkLsq
================
Dr Suzanne Humphries, a practicing nephrologist (kidney physician) says the vaccine industry isn't giving people both sides of the story, and citizens need to get informed before subjecting themselves and their children to vaccines that can potentially cause serious harm or even death.
================
Music: Honor - Epic Sad Emotional Cinematic Background Music by Whitesand
Subscribe to his Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe96JG5gdgSRtmqStx0isXA
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