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Biden Voters STUNNED to See what this Florida Restaurant had Posted on their Front Door
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1030 views • September 04, 2021
Mike LaChance from American Lookout reports The owner of a diner in Florida has posted a sign in the window of her business recommending that Biden supporters seek food elsewhere. She is apparently angry about the disaster in Afghanistan, and maybe a few other things too.
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