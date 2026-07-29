July 29, 2026

rt.com





In response to Kiev's terror attacks on Russian civilians, Moscow's forces strike key Ukrainian ports and vessels involved in supplying its army - while also impacting the work of the country's military-linked mining industry. Ukraine drops its combative rhetoric against Iran - with Kiev now claiming it doesn't want any hostilities. That's after a deadly drone strike on an Iranian cargo ship in the Caspian Sea sparked warnings of retaliation from Tehran. Flames and explosions return to the Middle East in a renewed escalation. Tehran targets an American military base in Jordan, while the US and Saudi Arabia attack what Washington calls 'Iranian-backed militants' in Iraq.





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