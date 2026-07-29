RT News - July 29 2026 2PM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 29, 2026
rt.com
In response to Kiev's terror attacks on Russian civilians, Moscow's forces strike key Ukrainian ports and vessels involved in supplying its army - while also impacting the work of the country's military-linked mining industry. Ukraine drops its combative rhetoric against Iran - with Kiev now claiming it doesn't want any hostilities. That's after a deadly drone strike on an Iranian cargo ship in the Caspian Sea sparked warnings of retaliation from Tehran. Flames and explosions return to the Middle East in a renewed escalation. Tehran targets an American military base in Jordan, while the US and Saudi Arabia attack what Washington calls 'Iranian-backed militants' in Iraq.
RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.
This video was made with linuxmint.
Make the switch - stop using Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/
Visit me on my other social media like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble, Gab, Telegram. Thanks for watching.
https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home
https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5