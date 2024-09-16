Ask Questions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Assassination Attempt: Start With These Two
* Is there a mole inside the Secret Service?
* Is there a political motive for the inadequate security re: President Trump?
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show (16 September 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5f53kc-is-there-a-mole-inside-the-secret-service-another-trump-assassination-attem.html