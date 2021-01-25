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HAHA! Schumer HECKLED Seconds After Announcing Plans to Punish Trump Supporters
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840 views • January 25, 2021
The Next News Network
Cristina Laila from The Gateway Pundit reports, Hecklers interrupted Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer’s presser in Midtown Manhattan Tuesday afternoon. Schumer called for Americans who stormed the US Capitol last week to be placed on the no-fly list.
Cristina Laila from The Gateway Pundit reports, Hecklers interrupted Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer’s presser in Midtown Manhattan Tuesday afternoon. Schumer called for Americans who stormed the US Capitol last week to be placed on the no-fly list.
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