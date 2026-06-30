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Did Prohibition Kill Farm Fuel? The Rockefeller Connection
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Most people think Prohibition was about alcohol.
But it also changed the future of American energy.
Before petroleum dominated transportation:
• Henry Ford designed the Model T to run on ethanol
• Rudolf Diesel designed engines to run on vegetable oil
• Farmers could produce fuel from their own crops
Then came Prohibition.
In this clip from Made Ya Think, Darrell Becker explores the historical intersection of Rockefeller, Standard Oil, the temperance movement, ethanol fuel, and the economic incentives that helped shape America's energy future.
The question isn't whether Rockefeller genuinely believed alcohol caused social harm.
The question is:
What happens when moral goals and financial incentives point in the same direction?
#Rockefeller #Prohibition #History #Economics #HenryFord #Ethanol #AlternativeEnergy #StandardOil #CriticalThinking
Medicines, Stimulants and the Substances They Sold You, Banned You From and Used Against You (MYT 012)
Watch, Share, Show Notes, Download Memes:
https://madeyathink.com/medicines-stimulants-and-the-substances-they-sold-you-banned-you-from-and-used-against-you-myt-012/
But it also changed the future of American energy.
Before petroleum dominated transportation:
• Henry Ford designed the Model T to run on ethanol
• Rudolf Diesel designed engines to run on vegetable oil
• Farmers could produce fuel from their own crops
Then came Prohibition.
In this clip from Made Ya Think, Darrell Becker explores the historical intersection of Rockefeller, Standard Oil, the temperance movement, ethanol fuel, and the economic incentives that helped shape America's energy future.
The question isn't whether Rockefeller genuinely believed alcohol caused social harm.
The question is:
What happens when moral goals and financial incentives point in the same direction?
#Rockefeller #Prohibition #History #Economics #HenryFord #Ethanol #AlternativeEnergy #StandardOil #CriticalThinking
Medicines, Stimulants and the Substances They Sold You, Banned You From and Used Against You (MYT 012)
Watch, Share, Show Notes, Download Memes:
https://madeyathink.com/medicines-stimulants-and-the-substances-they-sold-you-banned-you-from-and-used-against-you-myt-012/
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