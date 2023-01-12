Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Our Lord Reveals to German Seer How to SAVE your Countries from Falling into War, Misery and Chaos!
42 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Donate

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


January 11, 2021


Lord Jesus to Manuela Strack on December 28, 2022: " In the name of the Father and of the Son — that am I — and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

look at Me! I am your savior. I want to save you. Today, on this Day of the Holy Innocents, I am telling you how to save your countries from falling into war, misery and chaos.

Source: https://afterthewarning.com/messages-...


📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=japEgWGcaxY


Keywords
christjesuschristianreligionwarcatholicchaosgermanseermiseryour lordmanuela stracksave your countries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket