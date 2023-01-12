Our Lord Reveals to German Seer How to SAVE your Countries from Falling into War, Misery and Chaos!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





January 11, 2021





Lord Jesus to Manuela Strack on December 28, 2022: " In the name of the Father and of the Son — that am I — and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

look at Me! I am your savior. I want to save you. Today, on this Day of the Holy Innocents, I am telling you how to save your countries from falling into war, misery and chaos.

Source: https://afterthewarning.com/messages-...





📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=japEgWGcaxY



