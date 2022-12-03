It Is Written - Becoming A Smarter You

As humans, we are fearfully and wonderfully made, created by God to
thrive. Incredibly, we make decisions and do things to our brains, our
minds, that sometimes hold us back from thriving. But by the grace of
God, there are those things that can reverse the damage. Join John
Bradshaw and Dr. Neil Nedley to learn how.
