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MAJOR NEWS CONFERENCE: PRESIDENT TRUMP's GUIDELINES FOR "OPENING AMERICA AGAIN" -1889-6P
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34 views • April 17, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1889 - Thursday - April 16, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link:https://youtu.be/NSEOwsKD5IY   
 
MAJOR NEWS CONFERENCE: PRESIDENT TRUMP's GUIDELINES FOR "OPENING AMERICA AGAIN" -1889-6P
President Trump on Thursday afternoon announced he will be holding a “major” news conference tonight at 6:00 PM ET to explain guidelines for opening up America again. President Trump never closed down the US with his social distancing guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19. Crazed Governors across the country forcefully shut down small businesses with authoritarian shelter-in-place orders.  MAJOR NEWS CONFERENCE: PRESIDENT TRUMP’s GUIDELINES FOR “OPENING AMERICA AGAIN” – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/D0Nu30qyqpi 
GUEST: Pastor Tony Spell, Pastors the Church in Baton Rouge, LA.  which reaches 19 different nationalities predominantly below the poverty line. As the deadly “pandemic” spread through houses of worship around the world -- many closed their doors. But a few like Spell defiantly refused, arguing that they have a right to worship as they please, and that, with fears of contagion upending daily lives, people needed divine aid and prayer now more than ever.
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