PURGE SMART HOME GADGETS AND SOROS OWNED VIVEK

Dr. Jane Ruby





August 26, 2023





It's ALL connected...the creep of "smart" appliances, power and electric, security systems, public utilities are all in motion to Make America Maui. It's more than time to replace the CONVENIENCE of smart connections to the government, a government that is on the record conducting an operation to wipe out millions of their own citizens. Purge your smart home gadgets and purge the Soros owned candidates for what is likely to be another steal in 2024. It's a multi pronged attack, you need a multi prong plan.





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