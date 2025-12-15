Global Industrial Demand and Supply Issues

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Silver just made history. Industrial demand from EVs, solar, data centers, and defense is colliding with tightening global supply. China and other nations are hoarding strategic metals, pulling hundreds of millions of ounces off the market every year. This isn’t hype—it’s a structural shift.
#Silver #Commodities #SupplyCrisis #GlobalMarkets #PreciousMetals
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport