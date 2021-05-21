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Matt 8-12 Time to give up the subjective truth; Denominationalism, Socialism, Atheism, etc. all.
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Matt. 8-12.
The 6,000 years of ignorance, with mankind being under the subjective truth of men, God has overlooked Acts 17:30; Rom. 3:4. However now He commands all men everywhere to repent of Denominationalism, Socialism, Atheism, and every wind of the doctrine of men. Then for all that have been called before the foundations of the world to be a part of the reboot of Christianity and the second age of the Kingdom of God where you will be freed from every wind of the doctrine of men John 8:32; Eph. 4:14 and into one faith, from God Christianity Eph. 4:5. The second age of the Kingdom is at hand Eph. 2:17!
https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263 rumble under n5rkss telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org. https://www.patreon.com/The_WatchmanTo purchase a New Testament: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
The 6,000 years of ignorance, with mankind being under the subjective truth of men, God has overlooked Acts 17:30; Rom. 3:4. However now He commands all men everywhere to repent of Denominationalism, Socialism, Atheism, and every wind of the doctrine of men. Then for all that have been called before the foundations of the world to be a part of the reboot of Christianity and the second age of the Kingdom of God where you will be freed from every wind of the doctrine of men John 8:32; Eph. 4:14 and into one faith, from God Christianity Eph. 4:5. The second age of the Kingdom is at hand Eph. 2:17!
https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263 rumble under n5rkss telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org. https://www.patreon.com/The_WatchmanTo purchase a New Testament: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
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