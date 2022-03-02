© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dilyana Gaytandzhieva: Why is the Pentagon Funding Bio-Labs in Ukraine & Around Eurasia?
Follow
19
Share
Report
16491 views • March 02, 2022
Hard-hitting investigative journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva discusses her groundbreaking work uncovering diplomatically protected international arms traffic from Western governments to terrorists as well as her discovery of Pentagon-funded bio-laboratories scattered throughout Eurasia. She learned how the whole of Eastern Europe was involved in a network for arming terrorists with weapons paid for by the USA, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, all under diplomatic cover. She visited numerous bio-labs and found they were located in residential areas where people subsequently complained of pollution, death, and disease. She even interrogated Robert Kadlec. The Pentagon funded 11 bio-labs in Ukraine and has been seeking the DNA and blood samples specifically of Russian nationals. We discuss media censorship and the latest development in Europe where questioning the narrative now can land you in jail.
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Sponsors
Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net
Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com
Show Notes
Documents expose US biological experiments on allied soldiers in Ukraine and Georgia http://dilyana.bg/documents-expose-us-biological-experiments-on-allied-soldiers-in-ukraine-and-georgia
The Pentagon Bio-weapons http://dilyana.bg/the-pentagon-bio-weapons
Arms traffickers under diplomatic cover supply Syrian terrorists http://dilyana.bg/diplomatic-cover-for-international-arms-traffickers
Journalist discovers Bulgarian weapons in Al Qaeda warehouse in Syria https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=66_zbFrC3wQ
Websites
Dilyana.bg http://dilyana.bg
Arms Watch https://armswatch.com
Twitter https://twitter.com/dgaytandzhieva
About Dilyana Gaytandzhieva
Dilyana Gaytandzhieva is a Bulgarian journalist and Middle East correspondent. Over the last two years she has published a series of reports on weapons supplies to terrorists in Syria and Iraq. In December of 2016 while reporting on the battle of Aleppo she discovered and filmed underground warehouses full of heavy weapons with Bulgaria as their country of origin. They were used by Al Nusra Front (the Al Qaeda affiliate in Syria which is designated as a terrorist organization by the UN). Diplomatic documents which were leaked to her revealed that these weapons were just a small part of a covert international weapons shipment network via 350 diplomatic flights for armament of terrorists in the Middle East and Africa. It was organized by USSOCOM, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. Recently she obtained new secret documents implicating governments and arms dealers in arms trafficking to war zones and decided to launch an independent investigative journalism platform Arms Watch. She is very thankful to all volunteers and insiders who put their lives at risk to save other people's lives. Join Arms Watch and help save lives!
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Sponsors
Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net
Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com
Show Notes
Documents expose US biological experiments on allied soldiers in Ukraine and Georgia http://dilyana.bg/documents-expose-us-biological-experiments-on-allied-soldiers-in-ukraine-and-georgia
The Pentagon Bio-weapons http://dilyana.bg/the-pentagon-bio-weapons
Arms traffickers under diplomatic cover supply Syrian terrorists http://dilyana.bg/diplomatic-cover-for-international-arms-traffickers
Journalist discovers Bulgarian weapons in Al Qaeda warehouse in Syria https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=66_zbFrC3wQ
Websites
Dilyana.bg http://dilyana.bg
Arms Watch https://armswatch.com
Twitter https://twitter.com/dgaytandzhieva
About Dilyana Gaytandzhieva
Dilyana Gaytandzhieva is a Bulgarian journalist and Middle East correspondent. Over the last two years she has published a series of reports on weapons supplies to terrorists in Syria and Iraq. In December of 2016 while reporting on the battle of Aleppo she discovered and filmed underground warehouses full of heavy weapons with Bulgaria as their country of origin. They were used by Al Nusra Front (the Al Qaeda affiliate in Syria which is designated as a terrorist organization by the UN). Diplomatic documents which were leaked to her revealed that these weapons were just a small part of a covert international weapons shipment network via 350 diplomatic flights for armament of terrorists in the Middle East and Africa. It was organized by USSOCOM, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. Recently she obtained new secret documents implicating governments and arms dealers in arms trafficking to war zones and decided to launch an independent investigative journalism platform Arms Watch. She is very thankful to all volunteers and insiders who put their lives at risk to save other people's lives. Join Arms Watch and help save lives!
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.