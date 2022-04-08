© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Song: God Almighty Reigns
Follow
0
Share
Report
24 views • April 08, 2022
Verse 1:
Here we wait for You
Longing for the day to be with You
And all You said You’ll do
Because we know that all Your promises are true
Oh we know that all Your promises are true
Chorus:
Lift up your voice and say our God is worthy to be praised
Forever we will shout Your Name
God Almighty reigns
Our God reigns
Verse 2:
Before the world began
You set into motion all Your plans
You sent a spotless Lamb
King of Heaven humbled as a man
You’re the King of heaven humbled as a man
Chorus:
Lift up your voice and say our God is worthy to be praised
Forever we will shout Your Name
God Almighty reigns
Our God reigns (x2)
Bridge:
Let all the earth sing Hallelujah
Lift up your eyes and see Him coming
Glory and power and Salvation
Belong to our God (x2)
Chorus:
Lift up your voice and say our God is worthy to be praised
Forever we will shout Your Name
God Almighty reigns
Our God reigns (x2)
Turnaround:
Here we wait for You
Longing for the day to be with You
Link: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=uCTu6CkFTD4&;t=0s
Please Share And Subscribe
Copyright and 'fair use' disclaimer:
This educational video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been authorized by the copyright owner. We are using this material strictly for educational purposes ONLY. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material used in this video is distributed without profit. The views expressed in this video are solely the views of the creator of this video teaching and NOT to reflect the copyrighted material directly.
Here we wait for You
Longing for the day to be with You
And all You said You’ll do
Because we know that all Your promises are true
Oh we know that all Your promises are true
Chorus:
Lift up your voice and say our God is worthy to be praised
Forever we will shout Your Name
God Almighty reigns
Our God reigns
Verse 2:
Before the world began
You set into motion all Your plans
You sent a spotless Lamb
King of Heaven humbled as a man
You’re the King of heaven humbled as a man
Chorus:
Lift up your voice and say our God is worthy to be praised
Forever we will shout Your Name
God Almighty reigns
Our God reigns (x2)
Bridge:
Let all the earth sing Hallelujah
Lift up your eyes and see Him coming
Glory and power and Salvation
Belong to our God (x2)
Chorus:
Lift up your voice and say our God is worthy to be praised
Forever we will shout Your Name
God Almighty reigns
Our God reigns (x2)
Turnaround:
Here we wait for You
Longing for the day to be with You
Link: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=uCTu6CkFTD4&;t=0s
Please Share And Subscribe
Copyright and 'fair use' disclaimer:
This educational video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been authorized by the copyright owner. We are using this material strictly for educational purposes ONLY. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material used in this video is distributed without profit. The views expressed in this video are solely the views of the creator of this video teaching and NOT to reflect the copyrighted material directly.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.