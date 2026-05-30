BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🇮🇷🤬Mad Jewish Neocon Levin frustrated over US agreement with ‘enemy’ Iran
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10222 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
175 views • Yesterday
💬 "Gas prices hurt? You don't know real sacrifice."

That's Mark Levin — annoyed that Americans care about the cost of living, because in his world, real sacrifice means war.

While families struggle to afford gas, Levin lectures them about history, heroism, and how "weak" society has become.

Source @infolibnews

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
jewishmark levinneoconzionist warmonger
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Biden sues DOJ to block release of embarrassing audio tapes, citing privacy rights in classified documents case

Biden sues DOJ to block release of embarrassing audio tapes, citing privacy rights in classified documents case

Jacob Thomas
Trump’s 5,000 troop surge to Poland sparks Russian warning of ‘military-technical’ response

Trump’s 5,000 troop surge to Poland sparks Russian warning of ‘military-technical’ response

Lance D Johnson
Tehran rejects U.S. &#8220;peace through force&#8221; approach as talks remain stalled

Tehran rejects U.S. “peace through force” approach as talks remain stalled

Willow Tohi
The Accidental Whistleblower: An FBI insider&#8217;s testament to constitutional liberty

The Accidental Whistleblower: An FBI insider’s testament to constitutional liberty

Belle Carter
The Code to Exit the Matrix: How the WEF&#8217;s &#8220;Great Reset&#8221; is the final stage of the globalist depopulation agenda

The Code to Exit the Matrix: How the WEF’s “Great Reset” is the final stage of the globalist depopulation agenda

Belle Carter
Pope Leo XIV Calls for Global Treaty to Restrict Autonomous Weapons in New Encyclical

Pope Leo XIV Calls for Global Treaty to Restrict Autonomous Weapons in New Encyclical

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy