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AUSTRALIA - THIS IS A MUST WATCH DOCO - FIONA BARNETT STORY - SATANIC PEDO'S IN THE HIGHEST PLACES
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231 views • November 14, 2021
AUSTRALIA - THIS IS A MUST WATCH DOCO - FIONA BARNETT STORY SATANIC PEDOS IN THE HIGHEST PLACES
WARNING!!! - Most of the content can be very disturbing.. and by disturbing, I mean "VERY" disturbing.
Sorry about the quality, but the information within is what is most important.
Based on the Australian "Wood Royal Commission" which the authorities then sealed the information from the public for 100 years, to protect the Satanic elite. https://www.bitchute.com/video/3zb2T0zW2g27/
If this woman was making this up, you would think all of the accused & powerful elite would all be suing her for defamation, instead they pretended that she never even testified.
CREDITS ,,
WARNING!!! - Most of the content can be very disturbing.. and by disturbing, I mean "VERY" disturbing.
Sorry about the quality, but the information within is what is most important.
Based on the Australian "Wood Royal Commission" which the authorities then sealed the information from the public for 100 years, to protect the Satanic elite. https://www.bitchute.com/video/3zb2T0zW2g27/
If this woman was making this up, you would think all of the accused & powerful elite would all be suing her for defamation, instead they pretended that she never even testified.
CREDITS ,,
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