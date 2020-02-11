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WW1 to WW2: When the Germans had nothing ...
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93 views • February 11, 2020
After WW1, at the Treaty of Versailles, the Germans lost much territory. But they were also not allowed to have an air-force and they weren't allowed to build tanks! The Germans were limited to a tiny army while all their neighbours had much larger armies. The Treaty of Versailles was intended to keep the Germans down - FOREVER!
But, the Germans managed to break free for a time under Adolf Hitler. In this video I discuss how the Germans managed to break free despite every conceivable rule being against them!
But, the Germans managed to break free for a time under Adolf Hitler. In this video I discuss how the Germans managed to break free despite every conceivable rule being against them!
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