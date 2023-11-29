Kidnapped Kids | Stephen Wyatt & Anna Veretelnikova (TPC #1,378)

Stephen J Wyatt email: [email protected]









Nigerian Immigration Service, Abuja, Nigeria,

Nigerian Embassy, Stockholm

Sweden National Police

Estonian National Police and Border Guard Board

Kazakhstan Prosecutor

Please write to these agencies;

The Nigerian Embassy issued the passports and is responsible for recalling them by notifying the Kazakhstan government (Border Police and Prosecutor). Ask why they haven’t recalled the fake passports. They were informed at the beginning of this year. I have provided them with the official letter from the Estonia Vital Records Bureau that the birth certificates used to gain the fraudulent passports are forged documents.

An e-mail can be sent to Abuja, Nigeria.

A similar e-mail should be sent to the Swedish police, asking what they are doing to determine which laws were broken and why they haven’t contacted the Kazakh and Nigerian governments.

Please write to the Estonian police and prosecutor. We know where she is, and they have an arrest warrant on her covering the entire EU.

https://www.politsei.ee/et/tagaotsitavad-inimesed/aigul.aimakova-1975

Ask why they are refusing to issue an INTERPOL Red Notice.

