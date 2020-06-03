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What's On My Minds 3-06-20
Montana Mama
Montana Mama
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12 views • March 06, 2020
This week in the news you were not made aware of:
Pedo cop, teacher, parent, and grandparent.

A man who raped his son to death with a stick was just about to be sentenced, when a relative acting recklessly in court had the entire case dismissed.

A mother who boiled the family's puppies as punishment for her kids, is found fit to answer for her crimes.

A female teacher in her 20's gets only 4 years for raping two students.

A TV dancer gets 9 months for raping a 16 year old boy and giving him AIDS.

An ex-cop gets arrested again for burglarizing homes of people who were attending funerals.

Florida man and Florida woman make an appearance.

I also have a few good news stories ...
AZ approves bill that would ban transgender athletes competing in girls sports.

Bikers that protect child abuse victims.
Bikers Against Child Abuse ─ https://youtu.be/tuF3WqJUMKc

YouTuber pedophile hunter being proactive in ridding the world of evil.
Gotcha Pred ─ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkBHFPFHAIJdavhm0BMZj7g

These are just a fraction of the news stories that are over on my Minds.com.

My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
My Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channel/brassboundamerican

Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/

SirHueWhite's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
Sir's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/noticemore/

The Garbage Man's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/TheGarbageMan/

Nothing To See Here's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/NothingToSeeHere/
Keywords
current eventsnewswhats on my minds
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy