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What's On My Minds 3-06-20
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12 views • March 06, 2020
This week in the news you were not made aware of:
Pedo cop, teacher, parent, and grandparent.
A man who raped his son to death with a stick was just about to be sentenced, when a relative acting recklessly in court had the entire case dismissed.
A mother who boiled the family's puppies as punishment for her kids, is found fit to answer for her crimes.
A female teacher in her 20's gets only 4 years for raping two students.
A TV dancer gets 9 months for raping a 16 year old boy and giving him AIDS.
An ex-cop gets arrested again for burglarizing homes of people who were attending funerals.
Florida man and Florida woman make an appearance.
I also have a few good news stories ...
AZ approves bill that would ban transgender athletes competing in girls sports.
Bikers that protect child abuse victims.
Bikers Against Child Abuse ─ https://youtu.be/tuF3WqJUMKc
YouTuber pedophile hunter being proactive in ridding the world of evil.
Gotcha Pred ─ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkBHFPFHAIJdavhm0BMZj7g
These are just a fraction of the news stories that are over on my Minds.com.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
My Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channel/brassboundamerican
Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
SirHueWhite's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
Sir's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/noticemore/
The Garbage Man's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/TheGarbageMan/
Nothing To See Here's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/NothingToSeeHere/
Pedo cop, teacher, parent, and grandparent.
A man who raped his son to death with a stick was just about to be sentenced, when a relative acting recklessly in court had the entire case dismissed.
A mother who boiled the family's puppies as punishment for her kids, is found fit to answer for her crimes.
A female teacher in her 20's gets only 4 years for raping two students.
A TV dancer gets 9 months for raping a 16 year old boy and giving him AIDS.
An ex-cop gets arrested again for burglarizing homes of people who were attending funerals.
Florida man and Florida woman make an appearance.
I also have a few good news stories ...
AZ approves bill that would ban transgender athletes competing in girls sports.
Bikers that protect child abuse victims.
Bikers Against Child Abuse ─ https://youtu.be/tuF3WqJUMKc
YouTuber pedophile hunter being proactive in ridding the world of evil.
Gotcha Pred ─ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkBHFPFHAIJdavhm0BMZj7g
These are just a fraction of the news stories that are over on my Minds.com.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
My Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channel/brassboundamerican
Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
SirHueWhite's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
Sir's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/noticemore/
The Garbage Man's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/TheGarbageMan/
Nothing To See Here's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/NothingToSeeHere/
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