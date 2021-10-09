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Uh Oh: Biden’s Gas Crisis Means More SKYROCKETING Prices For Us
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20 views • October 09, 2021
John Rigolizzo from The Daily Wire reports, Gas prices rose to the highest levels since 2014, amid increased demand and concerns about supply. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline rose two cents to $3.221, the highest level it has been since October 2014, according to USA Today.
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