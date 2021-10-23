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The Patriot Party Podcast: Episode 72: Freedom? Come on, man!
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32 views • October 23, 2021
Welcome back to the Patriot Party Podcast! We bring the humor of the last few days; the Biden memes are hysterical and the jokes just write themselves. We discuss Biden's town hall and visit to his hometown, as well as Garland getting raked over the coals and more people waking up every day. Let's Go Brandon!
If you’d like to support the podcast, check out our sponsors! We’ve found some amazing Patriot sponsors that will help Defund the Swamp and Refund the Kingdom, and provide you with value for your money.
Check out Dr. Stella Immanuel’s website at www.drstellamd.com and save 5% off her book, vitamins, and tele-health with the promo code DEFIANT.
Sign up for Dr. Sherwood’s free ebook at www.Sherwood.TV/patriotparty
Check out his campaign website at www.Sherwood2022.com
Check out our new sponsor: COL1972, a women’s clothing line, made in the USA, that uses their proceeds to fight for life. Visit their website and use the promo code PATRIOTPARTY or click this link to check out their website: https://col1972.com/?aff=528
Use the promo code DEFIANT at mypillow.com and mystore.com to save up to 66% on some of the best products around, and support a great Patriot at the same time! Or you can call 1-800-377-9724 to place your order directly. Christmas is just around the corner!
If you’ve got extra $$ burning a hole in your pocket and want to share, you can show us some extra love at Venmo- @patriotpartypod - and we’ll be sure to call you out as a top supporter of the show!
Like what you hear? Like, share and subscribe, and rate us! Don't appreciate us? Keep listening, we may grow on you.
Fair warning: we are labeled explicit for good reason. We use all the words in the English language that everyone understands, but you probably don't want your children to repeat.
All music was purchased from the Deep State devils.
You can find evidence to back up our discussion on Telegram at: https://t.me.qvlynnqplan
Join our Telegram chat channel https://t.me/patriotpartypodchat
Listen to the audio podcast:
https://thepatriotparty.podbean.com/
Subscribe to our new Rumble Channel- ThePatriotPartyPodcast! https://rumble.com/c/c-994185
You can watch us on Brighteon! https://www.brighteon.com/patriotpartypod
We are now on Alt Media United! Check us out there at https://altmediaunited.com/patriot-party/
Follow us on Twitter @vlynnQ
If you’d like to support the podcast, check out our sponsors! We’ve found some amazing Patriot sponsors that will help Defund the Swamp and Refund the Kingdom, and provide you with value for your money.
Check out Dr. Stella Immanuel’s website at www.drstellamd.com and save 5% off her book, vitamins, and tele-health with the promo code DEFIANT.
Sign up for Dr. Sherwood’s free ebook at www.Sherwood.TV/patriotparty
Check out his campaign website at www.Sherwood2022.com
Check out our new sponsor: COL1972, a women’s clothing line, made in the USA, that uses their proceeds to fight for life. Visit their website and use the promo code PATRIOTPARTY or click this link to check out their website: https://col1972.com/?aff=528
Use the promo code DEFIANT at mypillow.com and mystore.com to save up to 66% on some of the best products around, and support a great Patriot at the same time! Or you can call 1-800-377-9724 to place your order directly. Christmas is just around the corner!
If you’ve got extra $$ burning a hole in your pocket and want to share, you can show us some extra love at Venmo- @patriotpartypod - and we’ll be sure to call you out as a top supporter of the show!
Like what you hear? Like, share and subscribe, and rate us! Don't appreciate us? Keep listening, we may grow on you.
Fair warning: we are labeled explicit for good reason. We use all the words in the English language that everyone understands, but you probably don't want your children to repeat.
All music was purchased from the Deep State devils.
You can find evidence to back up our discussion on Telegram at: https://t.me.qvlynnqplan
Join our Telegram chat channel https://t.me/patriotpartypodchat
Listen to the audio podcast:
https://thepatriotparty.podbean.com/
Subscribe to our new Rumble Channel- ThePatriotPartyPodcast! https://rumble.com/c/c-994185
You can watch us on Brighteon! https://www.brighteon.com/patriotpartypod
We are now on Alt Media United! Check us out there at https://altmediaunited.com/patriot-party/
Follow us on Twitter @vlynnQ
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