Frederick Douglass Statue Raises New Questions

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Stupidity is law now. As the Democrats defund movement shifts into high gear. Accelerating a lawlessness that is just showing the first signs of chaos as homicides skyrocket in New York with an increase in executions in broad daylight. And more children are caught in the crossfire.
Frederick Douglas, who incisively spoke out against oppression during an era of real despotism. Could have never imagined that his message would be forgotten and destroyed by people using their own claims of injustice to destroy themselves.
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