The Inescapable Love of Jesus: Mike Westerfield's Testimony

Mike Westerfield tells his story of how he left Christianity for Islam and how this journey led him right back into the loving arms of Jesus. Joe Carey, whom Mike mentions in this video, was the Founder of Radical Truth, and he is one of the men whom God used to reach Mike with the Truth.

The Radical Truth TV Show & Podcast is hosted by Tony Gurule. Show topics include the Gospel, Islam, evangelism, apologetics, theology, philosophy, news topics, world religions, etc.

