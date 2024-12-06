D&D Lore Ravenloft Part 1

Mirrored Content





Buried in the thick misty shadows beyond the familiar borders of the material plane lie a series of cursed lands birthed from treacherous acts of villainy, horrors taken shape to form isolated realms ruled by the most unredeemable of evil beings.

Welcome to world of Ravenloft and its many Domains of Dread, lands where reality distorts under the weight of corruption, desire and madness.

This is part 1 of a 3 part series - "A Travelers Guide to The Mists of Ravenloft"

Today we will uncover the history, lore and origins of the Ravenloft setting both in game and out as well as some fundamental truths of these realms that every traveler needs to know - in order to survive.





Timecodes

02:05 Chapter 1 - The Mists Welcome You

09:39 Chapter 2 - Welcome to Ravenloft

13:16 Chapter 3 - Tale of Two Eras

18:12 Chapter 4 - Birth of Ravenloft

24:38 Chapter 5 - Triple D

33:01 Chapter 6 - Dark Powers

41:08 Chapter 7 - Need to Know: Travel

48:05 Chapter 8 - Need to Know: Time