BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

D&D Lore Ravenloft Part 1
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
103 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 4 months ago

Mirrored Content


Buried in the thick misty shadows beyond the familiar borders of the material plane lie a series of cursed lands birthed from treacherous acts of villainy, horrors taken shape to form isolated realms ruled by the most unredeemable of evil beings.  

Welcome to world of Ravenloft and its many Domains of Dread, lands where reality distorts under the weight of corruption, desire and madness.  

This is part 1 of a 3 part series - "A Travelers Guide to The Mists of Ravenloft"

Today we will uncover the history, lore and origins of the Ravenloft setting both in game and out as well as some fundamental truths of these realms that every traveler needs to know - in order to survive.  


Timecodes

02:05 Chapter 1 - The Mists Welcome You

09:39 Chapter 2 - Welcome to Ravenloft

13:16 Chapter 3 - Tale of Two Eras

18:12 Chapter 4 - Birth of Ravenloft

24:38 Chapter 5 - Triple D

33:01 Chapter 6 - Dark Powers

41:08 Chapter 7 - Need to Know: Travel

48:05 Chapter 8 - Need to Know: Time

Keywords
horrorgamingdungeons and dragonsravenloftstrahd
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy