Artillery Strikes on Targets in Bakhmut. In the city itself, fighting continues on the outskirts. - 091222

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Footage of artillery strikes on targets in Bakhmut. In the city itself, fighting continues on the outskirts.
Detachments of "PMC Wagner" do not advance the city "head on", but storm the fortifications around Bakhmut in order to create a springboard for attacking the city from several directions.