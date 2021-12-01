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Moronic: Here We Go Again
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321 views • December 01, 2021
Omicron is here!
It’s a whole new plandemic.
Because of this ‘scariant’, new lockdowns and mandates are coming to America.
So are more economic disruptions, mail-in ballots, jabs and media gaslighting.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 30 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6284603273001
It’s a whole new plandemic.
Because of this ‘scariant’, new lockdowns and mandates are coming to America.
So are more economic disruptions, mail-in ballots, jabs and media gaslighting.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 30 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6284603273001
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