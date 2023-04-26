Raw Chocolate Frosted Cookies

Ingredients
Cookies:
1 cup Organic Dates (soaked for 10 minutes)
1 1/2 cup Organic Pecans
1 1/2 cup Health Ranger Select Organic Almonds
3 Tbsp. Health Ranger Select Organic Sprouted Radiance Blend (Chocolate)
Frosting:
1 Organic Avocado
1 Tbsp. Health Ranger Select Premium Manuka Honey MGO 514+ (15+ NPA)
1 Tbsp. Health Ranger Select Organic Sprouted Radiance Blend (Chocolate)
(Optional: add a Tbsp. of organic cocoa powder for a more chocolaty taste, as needed)
Toppings:
1 pinch Health Ranger Select Pink Himalayan Salt, Fine Ground
1 Tbsp. Groovy Bee® Organic Raw Cacao Nibs
1 Tbsp. Groovy Bee® Organic Bee Pollen
Directions for cookies:
Directions for chocolate frosting:
Remaining directions for recipe:
