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Das Scheitern des Impfstoffs, Dr. Peter McCullough
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22 views • November 12, 2021
er renommierte amerikanische Arzt Dr. Peter McCullough enthüllt die neuesten 19 Impfdaten, die uns zeigen, dass alles ein "Misserfolg" ist.
Um dieses Video in weiteren Sprachen und mehr Inhalten anzusehen, besuchen Sie unsere Website
https://www.cristoverdad.com/de/el-fracaso-de-la-vacuna-dr-peter-mccullough/
CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/de
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TITLE: The Vaccine Failure, Dr. Peter McCullough
DESCRIPTION:
Dr. Peter McCullough, a renowned American physician, reveals the latest vaccination data 19, which shows us that everything is a "failure".
To view this video in more languages and for more content, visit our website:
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/el-fracaso-de-la-vacuna-dr-peter-mccullough
CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en
Um dieses Video in weiteren Sprachen und mehr Inhalten anzusehen, besuchen Sie unsere Website
https://www.cristoverdad.com/de/el-fracaso-de-la-vacuna-dr-peter-mccullough/
CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/de
----------
TITLE: The Vaccine Failure, Dr. Peter McCullough
DESCRIPTION:
Dr. Peter McCullough, a renowned American physician, reveals the latest vaccination data 19, which shows us that everything is a "failure".
To view this video in more languages and for more content, visit our website:
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/el-fracaso-de-la-vacuna-dr-peter-mccullough
CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en
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