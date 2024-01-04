REVELATION REDPILL EP 42: The Wizard of Oz: & the Grand Tale of Monetary Policy

What if I told you that one of the world's most beloved children's stories was really an allegory of class and economic struggle over monetary policy, specifically gold and silver policy? Many of you may have heard that Dorothy's shoes were silver but do you know why? Thanks to the monetary act of 1873 silver was demonitized and caused a money contraction that benefited big bankers and industry and crushed the little guy. The 1880s and 1890s saw the rise of an everyday man populist movement that fought for a Constitutional bi-metallic system vs a pure gold standard. The scarecrow represents the farmer; the woodsman Tin Man represents the men working in factories; the lion represents presidential candidate William Jennings Bryan who campaigned to take on Rockefeller and Carnegie who who are the emobidment of the wicked witches of the East and west. The moral of the story is that red-blooded Americans had what they needed all along. Farmers had a brain, industrial workers had a heart, and Bryan had courage, and the answer to the banking woes was silver with gold, not gold alone. What is the abbreviation for ounce?

Mail Scott Kesterson BardsFM a birthday card for his birthday January 11th...

780 NW Garden Valley Blvd. #64 Box 133, Roseburg, OR 97471

Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-redpill-ep-42/





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC





Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy





https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com





***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





Resistance Chicks





P.O. Box 107





Milford, OH 45150





E-mail: [email protected]





Web Page www.resistancechicks.com





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks





BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks





Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks





Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks





Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks





Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks





Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET





Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%





Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com





Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%