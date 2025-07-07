🏳️ BRICS 2025 Group Photo

Trump threatens anyone who aligns with BRICS with additional tariff, last night at TruthSocial.

Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter! https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114809574296066307

Lavrov on the situation with US national debt getting out of control:

A negative factor is the rapid increase in the debt burden. Since 2011, the number of countries with a high level of debt has grown from 22 to 59. Today, developing countries spend more on servicing their debt than they invest in their own development. The situation is getting out of control even in developed countries — the US has reported a record national debt that has reached $37 trillion and continues to rise.

It is not surprising, therefore, that the majority of the world is interested in creating mechanisms for development that are independent of the West.

Adding: 🌎 BRICS NEW MEMBERS!!!!

The BRICS Rio de Janeiro Declaration states that 10 countries from various regions around the world have joined BRICS as official partner countries.

📝The full list of the new partners: (Only Indonesia is a full member. The rest are partners countries. It specifically says so in the screenshot.) that I can't post here.

🇧🇾 Belarus

🇧🇴 The Plurinational State of Bolivia

🇰🇿 Kazakhstan

🇨🇺 Cuba

🇮🇩 Indonesia (full member)

🇳🇬 Nigeria

🇲🇾 Malaysia

🇹🇭 Thailand

🇻🇳 Vietnam

🇺🇬 Uganda

🇺🇿 Uzbekistan