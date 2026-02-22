BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AMETHYST FOR TOXIC RELASHIONSHIPS
EL UNIVERSO DE ISIS
EL UNIVERSO DE ISIS
0 follower
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 20 hours ago

Bruce Lipton proved it: your emotional environment directly affects gene expression. A toxic relationship activates survival and stress programs in your cells, shutting down growth and repair.


✨ How do you change that internal environment? **Amethyst**, with its iron and silica structure, emits theta waves — the frequency of deep calm. An amethyst pendant acts as a **vibrational intervention** in your cellular field, creating a new internal signal of safety and peace.


🌿 From this new "energetic environment," you can heal and attract different relationships. A quantum biology tool for your well-being.


🔗 **Explore our amethyst collection here:** https://bit.ly/ElUniversoDeIsis


👍 LIKE 💬 COMMENT 🔔 SUBSCRIBE 📲 SHARE


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

⚠️ **IMPORTANT NOTICE:** This content explores the metaphysical properties and spiritual

traditions associated with crystals from a perspective of quantum physics and philosophy.

It is NOT medical, psychological, or mental health advice. Crystals are personal support

tools and do not substitute the diagnosis, treatment, or monitoring performed by a qualified

healthcare professional. If you are experiencing depression, anxiety, or any persistent

emotional challenge, please seek professional help.



Keywords
epigeneticsamethystemotionalhealingtoxicrelationshipsfrequencyhealingbruceliptonquantumbiologythetawavescellreprogrammingcrystalhealingmysticaljewelryspiritualwellnesshealingtoolseluniversodeisis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump administration cancels CDC vaccine panel meeting

Trump administration cancels CDC vaccine panel meeting

Laura Harris
America&#8217;s Trade Deficit: A Symptom of Deeper Economic Disease

America’s Trade Deficit: A Symptom of Deeper Economic Disease

Morgan S. Verity
A new world order or a grand illusion? Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Board of Peace&#8221; convenes amid Gaza’s ruins and global skepticism

A new world order or a grand illusion? Trump’s “Board of Peace” convenes amid Gaza’s ruins and global skepticism

Ava Grace
The Romanian blueprint: Leaked docs show EU&#8217;s plan to censor conservatives before elections

The Romanian blueprint: Leaked docs show EU’s plan to censor conservatives before elections

Willow Tohi
Undercover Sting Exposes How NYC Elections Are Vulnerable to Non-Citizen Voting

Undercover Sting Exposes How NYC Elections Are Vulnerable to Non-Citizen Voting

Douglas Harrington
A constitutional check: Supreme Court reins in presidential tariff authority

A constitutional check: Supreme Court reins in presidential tariff authority

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy