AMETHYST FOR TOXIC RELASHIONSHIPS

Bruce Lipton proved it: your emotional environment directly affects gene expression. A toxic relationship activates survival and stress programs in your cells, shutting down growth and repair.





✨ How do you change that internal environment? **Amethyst**, with its iron and silica structure, emits theta waves — the frequency of deep calm. An amethyst pendant acts as a **vibrational intervention** in your cellular field, creating a new internal signal of safety and peace.





🌿 From this new "energetic environment," you can heal and attract different relationships. A quantum biology tool for your well-being.





🔗 **Explore our amethyst collection here:** https://bit.ly/ElUniversoDeIsis





👍 LIKE 💬 COMMENT 🔔 SUBSCRIBE 📲 SHARE





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

⚠️ **IMPORTANT NOTICE:** This content explores the metaphysical properties and spiritual

traditions associated with crystals from a perspective of quantum physics and philosophy.

It is NOT medical, psychological, or mental health advice. Crystals are personal support

tools and do not substitute the diagnosis, treatment, or monitoring performed by a qualified

healthcare professional. If you are experiencing depression, anxiety, or any persistent

emotional challenge, please seek professional help.







