BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Let's Play Oblivion #4: Joining the Thieves Guild (Max Difficulty, 100%)
Ultimate
Ultimate
1 follower
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • July 14, 2020
(Disclaimer: This video is safe for work, but not suitable for minors)

In this part I do some grinding and level up. I also showcase a few interesting locations and unlock a powerful spell. I complete this part by joining Thief’s guild.

Timestamps:
I Try to Level up Destruction 2:50
The Crab Fight 6:08
Visiting the Imperial Sewers 11:38
Some Final Grinding 15:02
Meeting a Fisherman 19:13
Reading “Assassination!!” issue 25:35
Getting an “Unlock Hard Lock” spell 37:08
Trying to Join Thieves Guild 41:26
Reading Amantius Allectus’ Diary 51:10
Joining the Thieves guild 55:03

Oblivion is a fantasy game set in a fictional world during medieval times. The game takes place in the province of Cyrodil, which is part of continent of Tamriel. The main protagonist witnesses the death of Emperor and is tasked to save this land from slowly creeping in evil forces. During the game the main character gets to battle various different factions including Mythic Dawn agents, necromancers, daedra, undead, goblins and more. Oblivion is a non linear game in which it’s possible to do multiple quests at once, participate in various guilds, do illegal activities or explore a big variety of locations.

Goals of this let’s play series:
1. Play on maximum difficulty.
2. Complete all available quests.
3. Increase Attributes and skills to their maximum value.
4. Clear all dungeons and Oblivion gates.
5. Acquire and read all ingame books.
6. Acquire all available housing and purchase all available upgrades for it.
7. Acquire all special gear and unique items.
8. Do not use any glitches.

Mods Installed:
Unofficial Oblivion Patch 3.5.6b http://www.theassimilationlab.com/forums/files/file/892-unofficial-oblivion-patch/
Unofficial Shivering Isles Patch 1.5.9a http://www.theassimilationlab.com/forums/files/file/893-unofficial-shivering-isles-patch/
Unofficial Oblivion DLC Patches 24 http://www.theassimilationlab.com/forums/files/file/894-unofficial-oblivion-dlc-patches/
SD Skill Diary https://www.nexusmods.com/oblivion/mods/3629/

Software used to make mods compatible:
(Error fixing) TES4EDIT https://www.nexusmods.com/oblivion/mods/11536?tab=description
(Mod order) BOSS https://github.com/boss-developers/boss/releases/tag/v2.3.2

You can find Ultimate on:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIWyI6U_rnunILdlPaFZS8w
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IthHk3cpXIk7/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@Ultimate1:1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ultimate
Dtube: https://d.tube/#!/c/ultimate12
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/Ultimate1
Gab: https://gab.com/Ultimate1
Minds: https://www.minds.com/ultimate1

I am a channel with not much following, I put a lot of effort into my videos, so if you liked what you saw, extra likes, comments and subscriptions would be very helpful!
Keywords
magic2020combatreadingguideenglishlets playmaximumplaythrough2006oblivionwebcammodselder scrollslpwalkthroughpatchestes4character creationaleswellqueststhieves guild
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Intelligence: Chinese Executive Used Nvidia CEO Access to Steal AI Secrets

U.S. Intelligence: Chinese Executive Used Nvidia CEO Access to Steal AI Secrets

Chase Codewell
The cost of AI data centers: When forest destruction drives wolves into Finnish villages

The cost of AI data centers: When forest destruction drives wolves into Finnish villages

Zoey Sky
NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

Cassie B.
Trump Cancels Kansas Rally Days Before Midterms; White House Cites Virtual Campaign Events

Trump Cancels Kansas Rally Days Before Midterms; White House Cites Virtual Campaign Events

Douglas Harrington
Humanity Is Destroying Itself&#8230; and AI Is Just the Next Tool

Humanity Is Destroying Itself… and AI Is Just the Next Tool

Mike Adams
AI Researcher Publishes Preparedness Checklist as AI-Enabled Cyberattacks Rise

AI Researcher Publishes Preparedness Checklist as AI-Enabled Cyberattacks Rise

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy