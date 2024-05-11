This guy Vitaly is a predator stalker, he caught an illegal with crystal meth and minor boys.

Streamer Vitaly says he caught an illegal who was trying to sleep with 15-year-old boys before showing footage of the man being escorted away in handcuffs. Well done 🔥

Vitaly says they found crystal m*th on the man as they humiliated him in front of Vitaly's massive audience.





"He's an illegal, he doesn't have any papers. This is what our country and America is letting in. This is what our democratic party is letting in. We need Trump back in the office asap. Ship 'em all f**king back."