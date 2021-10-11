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"Back to the Future" Decoded (7th of 12+) The Secret of the Flux Capacitor and Buckaroo Bansai
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68 views • October 11, 2021
Find the series "playlist" with this direct link:
https://theopenscroll.com/vidSeriesListings.htm#BackFuture
In this 7th installment, the secret of the Flux Capacitor is revealed. There are many similarities with another film, Buckaroo Banzai, which also featured Christopher Lloyd, and was released one year earlier, in 1984. The flux capacitor of Back to the Future is nearly identical to the oscillation overthruster display, which is the technology that facilitates Buckaroo Banzai's travel across dimensions. The number 88 that signals, Heil Hitler, is also featured in that cult classic, and, yes, it's even set in combination with a numbering of 14 to present the same Neo-Nazi white supremacist code that I documented in the 6th installment!
Find our expansive video and audio library here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/vidSeriesListings.htm#BackFuture
In this 7th installment, the secret of the Flux Capacitor is revealed. There are many similarities with another film, Buckaroo Banzai, which also featured Christopher Lloyd, and was released one year earlier, in 1984. The flux capacitor of Back to the Future is nearly identical to the oscillation overthruster display, which is the technology that facilitates Buckaroo Banzai's travel across dimensions. The number 88 that signals, Heil Hitler, is also featured in that cult classic, and, yes, it's even set in combination with a numbering of 14 to present the same Neo-Nazi white supremacist code that I documented in the 6th installment!
Find our expansive video and audio library here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
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