Facts Or Cover-Up? Congress To Hold Hearings On Capitol Riot

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Congressional leaders will convene a joint session to look into the events surrounding the January 6th Capitol melee. Will they ask the questions that really need to be answered, or will both sides continue political grandstanding? Also today, US Representatives try to cancel the First Amendment, demanding the end of Fox and other conservative media. Fauci backs off. DeSantis is the rising political star - why?