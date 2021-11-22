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Swedish Data on Rising Covid Injection Rates Doesn't Look Good
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70 views • November 22, 2021
Another major red flag about Covid vaccines and death - this one coming from data on more than 4 million vaccinated Swedes. Data showing people are dying at rates 20 percent or more above normal for weeks after receiving their second Covid vaccine dose.
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