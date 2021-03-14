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Doctor & Specialist Testify at Senate Homeland Security Hearing on Covid-19 Treatments
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61 views • March 14, 2021
A number of doctors including specialists, clinical leaders and other very well credentialed medical professionals testify to the USA Senate hearing in December 2020. The subject matter is the evaluation and use of existing medications in the treatment of patients who are diagnosed with the illness caused by the SARS Cov 2 virus. Also the results of 11 randomised control trials of the use of Ivomectin as a prophylactic medicine as well as its use in patients who are symptomatic.
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