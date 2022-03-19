© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's PHYSIOLOGICALLY IMPOSSIBLE For mRNA Shots & Booster to Neutralize the Virus in Lungs
Follow
0
Share
Report
76 views • March 19, 2022
Video Source --> https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/Grand-Jury-Day-4-online:4
This is the concluding selection from Dr. Vanessa Schmidt-Krüger, Molecular Cell Biologist, Specialist in Cardiovascular Diseases, 🇩🇪Germany.
Her complete presentation begins at about 47:50 of Day 4. Note that her accent and rapid presentation make it somewhat difficult to understand in real time. This selection has been slowed down, and captions have been added to make this excellent presentation more accessible.
See the Entire Model Grand Jury proceedings here --> https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f
Time Stamps for Day 4 Speakers Courtesy of https://odysee.com/@CharlesLeMagne:9
00:13
▪︎ Introduction
01:00
🎞 Video #1: Bill Gate$
03:29
🎞 Video #2: a victim of the modRNA– 💉, Terrance Munsamy, 40 y.o., Durban, South Africa
06:55
▪︎ Rui da Fonseca e Castro, Judge, 🇵🇹Portugal: summary of the 3rd session
11:47
▪︎Injections:▪︎
11:53
▪︎Dr. Alexandra Henrion-Caude, Director of Research in Genetics, 🇫🇷France
(details see below🔽 under replies)
47:10
▪︎ Dr. Vanessa Schmidt-Krüger, Molecular Cell Biologist, Specialist in Cardiovascular Diseases, 🇩🇪Germany
47:50
▪︎▪︎ Part #1: the infection fatality rate is much less than officially declared
50:12
▪︎▪︎ Part #2: we already have strong cross immunity against all corona viruses‼
1:00:47
▪︎▪︎ Part #3: 💉 are inefficient and useless‼
1:04:06
...
1:08:38 – 1:38:22
▪︎ Deanna McLeod, Principal & Founder of Kaleidoscope Strategic Inc., Backgrund in Immunology & Psychology 🇨🇦Canada‼
(details see below🔽)
1:39:17
▪︎ Prof. em. Dr. med. Sucharit Bhakdi, Microbiologist, Immunologist & Infection Epidemiologist, 🇩🇪Germany
2:00:51
▪︎ Dr. Mike Yeadon, Former Chief Scientist and Vice President of Pulmonary Research at Pfizer, 🇬🇧UK / 🇺🇲US
2:26:10 – 2:29:00
▪︎ Prof. em. Dr. med. Arne Burkhardt, Pathologist, Reutlingen, 🇩🇪Germany
2:32:15 – 2:55:28
▪︎ Prof. Dr. Antionietta Gatti, Physicist and Bio Engineer, Nano-Pathologist, 🇮🇹Italy
2:56:07 – 3:32:55
▪︎ Prof. em. Dr. med. Arne Burkhardt, Pathologist, Reutlingen, 🇩🇪Germany
3:33:11 – 3:51:40
▪︎ Prof. em. Dr. Ing. Werner Bergholz, Professor of Electrical Engineering, Quality & Risk Management, 🇩🇪Germany
(details see below🔽)
3:51:40
▪︎ Questions
4:06:45
▪︎ Virginie de Araujo Recchia, Attorney at Law, 🇫🇷France: Conclusion
4:13:39
▪︎ Psychological Warfare:▪︎
4:14:20
▪︎ Meredith Miller, Trauma Coach & Author, 🇺🇸USA
4:37:44
▪︎ Dr. Ariane Bilheran, Philosopher, Clinical Psychologist, Doctorate in Psychopathology 🇫🇷France
5:13:48
▪︎ Questions
5:49:00
▪︎ Closing
This is the concluding selection from Dr. Vanessa Schmidt-Krüger, Molecular Cell Biologist, Specialist in Cardiovascular Diseases, 🇩🇪Germany.
Her complete presentation begins at about 47:50 of Day 4. Note that her accent and rapid presentation make it somewhat difficult to understand in real time. This selection has been slowed down, and captions have been added to make this excellent presentation more accessible.
See the Entire Model Grand Jury proceedings here --> https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f
Time Stamps for Day 4 Speakers Courtesy of https://odysee.com/@CharlesLeMagne:9
00:13
▪︎ Introduction
01:00
🎞 Video #1: Bill Gate$
03:29
🎞 Video #2: a victim of the modRNA– 💉, Terrance Munsamy, 40 y.o., Durban, South Africa
06:55
▪︎ Rui da Fonseca e Castro, Judge, 🇵🇹Portugal: summary of the 3rd session
11:47
▪︎Injections:▪︎
11:53
▪︎Dr. Alexandra Henrion-Caude, Director of Research in Genetics, 🇫🇷France
(details see below🔽 under replies)
47:10
▪︎ Dr. Vanessa Schmidt-Krüger, Molecular Cell Biologist, Specialist in Cardiovascular Diseases, 🇩🇪Germany
47:50
▪︎▪︎ Part #1: the infection fatality rate is much less than officially declared
50:12
▪︎▪︎ Part #2: we already have strong cross immunity against all corona viruses‼
1:00:47
▪︎▪︎ Part #3: 💉 are inefficient and useless‼
1:04:06
...
1:08:38 – 1:38:22
▪︎ Deanna McLeod, Principal & Founder of Kaleidoscope Strategic Inc., Backgrund in Immunology & Psychology 🇨🇦Canada‼
(details see below🔽)
1:39:17
▪︎ Prof. em. Dr. med. Sucharit Bhakdi, Microbiologist, Immunologist & Infection Epidemiologist, 🇩🇪Germany
2:00:51
▪︎ Dr. Mike Yeadon, Former Chief Scientist and Vice President of Pulmonary Research at Pfizer, 🇬🇧UK / 🇺🇲US
2:26:10 – 2:29:00
▪︎ Prof. em. Dr. med. Arne Burkhardt, Pathologist, Reutlingen, 🇩🇪Germany
2:32:15 – 2:55:28
▪︎ Prof. Dr. Antionietta Gatti, Physicist and Bio Engineer, Nano-Pathologist, 🇮🇹Italy
2:56:07 – 3:32:55
▪︎ Prof. em. Dr. med. Arne Burkhardt, Pathologist, Reutlingen, 🇩🇪Germany
3:33:11 – 3:51:40
▪︎ Prof. em. Dr. Ing. Werner Bergholz, Professor of Electrical Engineering, Quality & Risk Management, 🇩🇪Germany
(details see below🔽)
3:51:40
▪︎ Questions
4:06:45
▪︎ Virginie de Araujo Recchia, Attorney at Law, 🇫🇷France: Conclusion
4:13:39
▪︎ Psychological Warfare:▪︎
4:14:20
▪︎ Meredith Miller, Trauma Coach & Author, 🇺🇸USA
4:37:44
▪︎ Dr. Ariane Bilheran, Philosopher, Clinical Psychologist, Doctorate in Psychopathology 🇫🇷France
5:13:48
▪︎ Questions
5:49:00
▪︎ Closing
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.