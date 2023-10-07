Create New Account
Recycling Hardwoods - Awesome Alternate Layout
TheCraftsmansHouse
In this video I explain how I installed a most gorgeous floor using recycled hardwoods by using a rarely used layout that allows for a beautiful border to be created along the walls. I also give a few relevant tips...

diyhow-tohomecraftsrenovationlayouthardwood

