Bond Goes Gay

The James Bond series is in its 60th year spanning the Sean Connery years to Roger Moore to today's Daniel Craig. He has changed slightly over the years, but as MI5 goes woke, will James become Jane? Will 007 change his number because, well it's a number, numbers are mathematics, and we all know that math was developed by white men in order to subjugate the non-white races. Maybe he could be a % or # or @. The choices are unlimited for a non-binary mind.