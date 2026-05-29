WHY EPSTEIN'S CLOSEST ASSOCIATES WERE OVERWHELMINGLY JEWISH 🎙 LEATHER APRON GUY

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0:00 Intro
1:09 Data Breakdown
5:26 89.5% Figure
7:00 0% Epstein's Victims Jewish
10:59 Lessons to Learn
12:48 Epstein's Jewish Affinity
13:50 Epstein's Jewish Career
19:08 Second Lesson
21:57 Why People Think This Way
24:24 Conservatives Fall for it
28:58 Pro-Jewish / Zionist Messaging
32:51 Conclusion + Solution