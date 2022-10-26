The World Must Watch Xi Jinping as He Is One of the World’s Most Dangerous Figures

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https://gnews.org/articles/490557
Summary：2022/10/23 Gordon Chang: Hu Jintao was forcibly removed from the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress, showing Xi Jinping's complete control over the CCP. And that's a chilling message because Xi Jinping wants to do things that are dangerous are murderous, malicious. The world has got to be extremely concerned about the direction China's going in