The World Must Watch Xi Jinping as He Is One of the World’s Most Dangerous Figures
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gnews.org/articles/490557

Summary：2022/10/23 Gordon Chang: Hu Jintao was forcibly removed from the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress, showing Xi Jinping's complete control over the CCP. And that's a chilling message because Xi Jinping wants to do things that are dangerous are murderous, malicious. The world has got to be extremely concerned about the direction China's going in

Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

