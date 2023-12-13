Ed DOWD: How it UNRAVELS. Watch the Currencies. 2 min InfoTalk. BraveTV

Watch the foreign exchange (FOREX) currency markets. Ed Dowd, former Blackrock Portfolio Manager. How the financial system finally resets / unravels / collapses.

"...the release valve on this is currencies (FOREX). Currencies are a reflection of interest rates and debt loads. One country, at some point, is going to start having a currency crisis. And it's going to be a Japan type of situation....That's how this thing unravels. It will be currency fluctuations. Volatility like we've never seen.... " ~ Ed Dowd

FULL SHOW. Brave TV - Dec 1, 2023 - Edward Dowd Joins Me at 1:00PM - A COVID GREAT DEPRESSION - Robert Kiyosaki CALLS for a Great Depression

https://www.brighteon.com/014f92c5-fc0a-4bf5-842e-2db4e9b0ad8a

MORE Dr. Jason on BraveTV:

Website: https://BraveTV.com

Store: https://BraveTV.com/store

Podcasts: https://BraveTV.com/watch

About Dr. Jason Dean: https://BraveTV.com/about











