Pearl Harbor War in The Pacific

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A quiet Sunday morning. Then everything changed.
The attack on Pearl Harbor shocked America and changed the course of World War II. But what happened after that would reshape the Pacific forever.
🎙️ Curious about the full story?
Listen to the complete episode through the link in the description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/2znBOSFh25zNjBmP7HjW5L?si=2bdffde3629e449f
#PearlHarbor #worldwar2 #WWIIHistory #pacificwar #historypodcast
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