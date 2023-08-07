Ep. 14: Tristan Tate

The Tate brothers have just been released from house arrest in Romania, so it seemed like a good time to hear from Andrew's brother, Tristan.
Tucker On Twitter | 6 August 2023
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1688334487002791937
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.