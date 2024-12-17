BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mulor / Cxeny 300AH 12v Lifepo4 Lithium Battery in Metal Case Unboxing and Review #wisebuyreviews
74 views • 4 months ago

SEE IT HERE: https://amzn.to/3VKIEd9 or here https://amzn.to/3ZWmA1S - Mulor / Cxeny 12V 300Ah LiFePO4 Battery 12.8V Lithium Batteries with 200A BMS 4000+ Cycles for RV Boat Off-Grid Solar System UPS Backup

OR OTHER 300 AH Lifepo4 batteries here: https://amzn.to/4gtO7NG

[ AMAZON AFFILIATE LINKS ]


In this video I unbox and review a new battery I bought because of the specs it had and the price value proposition that it had. I loved that it came in a metal encasement. I loved the sturdy heavy duty handles that it has on top to carry pick it up. I love that it came with a 50amp anderson plug to connect to and I loved the capacity of 300ah for about only $400, on sale with coupon code on Amazon at the time I bought it. Where it stacks up to competion for price to value was great. And I also liked that it used quality grade A Eve cells inside making it also reasonably compact in size. Weighing at over 64 pounds this battery is rated to have a capacity of about 3.8kwh or 3800 watt hours, however with my test I pulled only about 3200 watt hours, about 260 amp hours instead of 300 amp hours. It could have been error on my part, and that perhaps I didn't let it get charged up sufficiently and possibly because of imbalance on the cells on the inside, and I explain it all towards the end. Currently it is not available for sale on Amazon being sold out, however it is made for me to test it out and let the viewer know about the options available and what to look for.


- See all my videos here: https://www.youtube.com/@wisebuyreviews/videos


- Youtube version: https://youtu.be/TgJvH6kpNrM

Keywords
diysolarbattery12v
